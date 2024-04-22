Tenet's healthcare takeover

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, parent company of ASC chain United Surgical Partners International, has had an active first quarter.

Here is what the healthcare giant has been up to this year so far.

In March, Tenet finalized the sale of two California hospitals for around $550 million, or after-tax proceeds of approximately $450 million. The hospitals, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo and Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton, were sold to Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health.

Also in March, Tenet completed the sale of four hospitals and two ASCs in Southern California to Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health. The acquired hospitals are Fountain Valley Regional Hospital, Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center and Placentia-Linda Hospital. The acquired ASCs are Pacific Endoscopy & Surgery Center in Mountain Valley and Reagan Street Surgery Center in Los Alamitos.

In February, Tenet finalized the sale of three hospitals in South Carolina to Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health for $2.4 billion. The acquisition includes Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville, Hilton Head Hospital in Hilton Head Island and East Cooper Medical Center in Mount Pleasant.