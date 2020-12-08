California surgeon to perform first outpatient hip replacement with Mako robot in region

Harpreet Bawa, MD, of Van Nuys-based Southern California Orthopedic Institute is expected to perform the San Fernando Valley region's first outpatient hip replacement using Stryker's Mako robot, according to a Dec. 8 press release.

The surgery, scheduled for Dec. 9, will be an outpatient anterior hip replacement, the release said. Dr. Bawa has performed more than 1,000 procedures with the Mako.

"I am proud to offer robotic-assisted total joint replacement using this incredible system to patients in our state-of-the-art outpatient facility, the Center for Orthopedic Surgery," Dr. Bawa said in the release. "Robotic-arm assistance joint replacement allows me to minimize soft tissue injury and optimize component position which translates into less pain and faster recovery for patients."

Read more here.

More articles on surgery centers:

Pennsylvania health system temporarily closes one surgery center, reallocates staff from another

18 best ASCs in North Carolina: Newsweek ranking

The top 10 specialities residents were matched with in 2020

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.