Arizona orthopedic surgery center offers robotic-assisted joint replacement

Flagstaff (Ariz.) Bone & Joint added the OMNIBotics robotic surgery platform to perform robotically-assisted knee replacement surgeries at its surgery center, Flagstaff Business News reported Nov. 3.

The practice has used the platform since April. Amber Randall, MD, leads the program. She has performed more than 1,800 robotic-assisted surgeries during her career.

The platform uses imaging before the procedure to produce a 3D model of a patient's knee. The robot then assists the surgeon during the procedure to ensure accurate implant placement.

