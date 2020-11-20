Minnesota ASC acquires system's 13th robotic device

WestHealth Surgery Center in Plymouth, Minn., now uses Stryker's Mako robot in knee and hip replacements, according to CCX Media.

What you should know:

1. The device has been in use since Aug. 31, facilitating precise implant placement at the Surgical Care Affiliates-partnered ASC. SCA is headquartered in Deerfield, Ill.

2. It is the only Mako robot being used in the Twin Cities area, as well as the 13th robot in the Allina Health system.

3. More than 4,800 robot-assisted procedures are performed annually at Minneapolis-based Allina Health.

