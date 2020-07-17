Alaska ASC is state's 1st to integrate total joint robot — 3 details

The Surgery Center of Wasilla (Alaska) is the first outpatient surgery center in the state to offer robotic-assisted total joint technology.

Three things to know:

1. The Surgery Center of Wasilla invested in Stryker's Mako System, which is designed to improve surgical precision, personalization and outcomes for patients having knee and hip replacements.

2. Preoperatively, the robot allows orthopedic surgeons to identify the best components to use and to develop a surgical plan, said Thomas Grissom, MD, the ASC's board president. Intraoperatively, the robot helps identify any imbalance and guides the surgeon to remain within a narrow zone of accuracy.

3. The Surgery Center of Wasilla is a multispecialty center operated as a joint venture with Westchester, Ill.-based Regent Surgical Health.

