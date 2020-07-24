Ohio ASC surgeon uses rare robot in 5 knee patients — 4 details

This month, Columbus, Ohio-based OrthoNeuro's Mark Gittins, DO, became one of three orthopedic surgeons in the world to use Smith+Nephew's new hand-held robotics platform, the CORI Surgical System.

Four things to know:

1. Dr. Gittins has used the CORI in four total knee replacements and one partial knee replacement at New Albany (Ohio) Surgical Center, making him the country's first to use the platform in outpatient procedures.

2. Dr. Gittins also leveraged Smith+Nephew's Real Intelligence solution, which is designed to improve patient engagement, preoperative planning, digital and robotic surgery, postoperative assessment and outcomes measurement.

3. Smith+Nephew launched both Real Intelligence and the CORI system July 14. New Albany Surgical Center's CORI platform is one of three in the U.S. and eight in the world.

4. Smith+Nephew plans to continue introducing applications for the robotics platform.

