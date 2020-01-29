Utah ASC adds surgical robot for knee replacements: 3 details

Surgeons at the St. George Surgical Center in Utah are now using the NAVIO robotic-assisted surgical system from Smith & Nephew for knee replacement surgery, according to the St. George News.

Three things to know:

1. Michael Manning, DO, a surgeon who practices at the St. George Surgical Center, told the St. George News that while the robot can make the surgery more precise, he treats it as just another tool in the arsenal, and that it's important to have an experienced surgeon behind the controls.

2. The surgery center's first robotic knee replacement patient waited a year for the technology so he could undergo the procedure with the robot.

3. The NAVIO robot allows the surgeon to pre-plan the procedure by mapping out the patient's anatomy.

4. The NAVIO system features handheld technology and a compact design well-suited for ASCs. The NAVIO is currently the only handheld robotics system for knee surgery and features the largest portfolio of compatible implants.

