Mercy Health Bon Secours ASC closes abruptly

Employees at Canfield (Ohio) Surgery Center were informed on April 22 that the ASC will be permanently closing its doors at the end of May, according to an April 22 report from CBS affiliate WKBN.

The facility is run by Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health Ambulatory Ventures and Compass Surgical. It will officially close its doors on June 1, with the last procedure scheduled for May 27.

"Mercy Health is working with patients, physicians and associates to ensure a smooth transition going forward, including working closely with impacted Compass Surgical associates to identify opportunities within Mercy Health and to help them make informed decisions about their professional career," a statement from Mercy Health reads.

The ASC's 13 employees were notified of the closure when they walked into work in the morning, according to the report.

"If we need to close for a day, you know, to help sustain money and stuff like that, you normally have meetings collectively, 'how can we make things better.' We did not do that," Shannan, an employee at the facility, told WKBN.

According to the facility's employees, the ASC was projected to lose $2.5 million this year, but business had been picking up in recent months. They say the location had new hires in the last five weeks and were never warned of a potential closure.