Oregon ASC installs joint replacement robot

Salem, Ore.-based Willamette Surgery Center purchased and installed Styrker's Mako system to assist surgeons during total and partial knee and total hip replacements.

The surgery center plans to perform its first surgical procedure with the Mako system Sept. 21. Shane Hess, DO, expects to perform a total knee replacement.

The Mako system uses presurgical imaging to assist with the proper placement of the knee implant.

Dr. Hess said of the Mako system, "Ultimately, this will allow Hope Orthopedics of Oregon to provide the very best care possible to our patients at Willamette Surgery Center."

Center CEO Lorissa Addabbo said she was proud to be the first surgery center in the area to have the Mako robot.

