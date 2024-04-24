New Hampshire physician charged with healthcare fraud

A physician from Grantham, N.H., was charged for his alleged scheme to illegally distribute controlled substances and commit healthcare fraud.

Adnan Khan, MD, allegedly orchestrated his scheme through New England Medicine and Counseling Associates, which operated clinics in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, according to an April 23 news release from the Justice Department. He allegedly distributed drugs to individuals outside the course of professional practice and without a legitimate medical purpose. He also allegedly ordered medically unnecessary definitive urine drug testing while soliciting kickbacks and bribes from laboratories.

Dr. Khan is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, 12 counts of illegal distribution of a controlled substance, one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and two counts of healthcare fraud.