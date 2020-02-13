Texas surgery center acquires surgical robot for total knee replacements

INOV8 Surgical, an orthopedic practice and ASC in Houston, has acquired the TSolution One robotic system from THINK Surgical.

The TSolution One robotic system was recently cleared by the FDA and includes both a 3D pre-surgical planning workstation and the active robot. The workstation allows the surgeon to create a surgical plan in a virtual environment. In the operating room, the robot helps the surgeon by preparing the joint implant according to the surgeon's plan.

"We are proud to collaborate with Dr. Stefan Kreuzer and his team at INOV8 Surgical to offer patients the TSolution one total knee application," said John Hahn, CEO of THINK Surgical. "Our active robot technology is advancing the field of orthopedic surgery by helping surgeons perform total knee replacement procedures with more accuracy and precision. The system also offers an open implant library, which allows surgeons to select the implant that is best suited for their patient from an array of options."

More articles on total joint replacements:

