Ohio ASC adopts Mako robot for joint replacement

The Orthopaedic Surgery Center in Youngstown, Ohio, is now offering total hip replacements as well as total and partial knee replacements with Stryker's Mako robotic system.

Surgeons use the Mako robot to create a customized surgical plan for each patient through 3D modeling and CT scans. The system also allows surgeons to identify implant size and resect bone more easily.

"With Mako, we can provide each patient with a personalized surgical experience based on their specific diagnosis and anatomy," said Seth Kuwik, MD of OSC. "During surgery, we can validate that plan and make any necessary adjustments while guiding the robotic arm to execute that plan. It’s exciting to be able to offer this transformative technology across the joint replacement service line to perform total knee, total hip and partial knee replacements."

The Orthopaedic Surgery Center has six physicians on staff who specialize in outpatient joint replacement.



