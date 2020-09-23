Tennessee ASC introduces 2nd orthopedics robot — 5 details

Jackson, Tenn.-based Physicians Surgery Center secured its second robotic system for orthopedic surgery: Smith+Nephew's CORI Surgical System.

Five things to know:

1. The robotic-assisted platform is designed to improve surgical planning and implant alignment in total and partial knee replacements.

2. Physicians Surgery Center is one of West Tennessee Bone & Joint Clinic's 12 locations. Both are led by Donna Klutts, CEO and administrative director.

3. Orthopedic surgeons with West Tennessee Bone & Joint Clinic began using robotics at Physicians Surgery Center in July 2018, when they introduced Smith+Nephew's Navio robotic-assisted surgery system.

4. Since then, they have used the technology in more than 1,200 arthroplasties at West Tennessee Bone & Joint locations in Jackson and Paris.

5. Surgeons at West Tennessee Bone & Joint Clinic in Paris also use Stryker's Mako robotic system.

