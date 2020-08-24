New York sports medicine practice offers Mako robot

Lake Placid (N.Y.) Sports Medicine installed Stryker's Mako robotic arm system to assist with joint replacement procedures, the Press Publican reports.

What you should know:

1. Lake Placid Sports Medicine has a partnership with Saranac Lake, N.Y.-based Adirondack Health.

2. Adirondack Health director of joint replacement Bartlomiej Szczech, MD, performs procedures on behalf of the sports medicine practice.

3. The Mako arm uses 3D modeling to help ensure accurate joint replacement. The arm then assists the surgeon during the surgery with proper placement.

