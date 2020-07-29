Oregon ASC aims to stand out with Stryker robot

Bend, Ore.-based Cascade Surgicenter now uses Stryker's Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery System in total joint replacements.

Three things to know:

1. While Bend-based St. Charles Health System introduced the Mako to Central Oregon in 2017, Cascade Surgicenter is the state's first ASC to use the system for total knees and hips.

2. The Mako enables surgeons to create customized preoperative surgical plans based on computed tomography scans of patients' joints and facilitates intraoperative adjustments to improve patient outcomes.

3. With a team of 24 physicians, Cascade Surgicenter has offered same-day total joint replacements since 2015. The center is led by Director Cammy Gilstrap.

"We are proud to be one of the first ambulatory surgery centers to get this technology so we can offer patients even more advantages to having a total joint replacement procedure done here," Ms. Gilstrap said.

More articles on surgery centers:

Hybrid ASC is up and running with 43 cardiac partners: 6 things to know

Florida ASC closes real-estate sale-leaseback transaction: 4 details

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.