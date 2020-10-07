Orthopedic surgery center introduces Stryker technology — 3 details
Bone & Joint Surgery Center in Wausau, Wis., invested in Stryker's Mako Robotic Arm, according to an Oct. 6 announcement on LinkedIn.
What you should know:
1. The orthopedic center claims to be the first in North Central Wisconsin to introduce the technology for total hip and knee replacements.
2. Four Bone & Joint surgeons are certified to perform robotic-arm assisted joint replacement surgery:
- Douglas Keele, DO
- Jeffrey Martin, DO
- Daniel Priebe, DO
- Eric Thiel, MD
3. Bone & Joint operates specialty centers in Wausau, Merrill, Plover and Medford, all in Wisconsin.
