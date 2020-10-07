Orthopedic surgery center introduces Stryker technology — 3 details

Bone & Joint Surgery Center in Wausau, Wis., invested in Stryker's Mako Robotic Arm, according to an Oct. 6 announcement on LinkedIn.

What you should know:

1. The orthopedic center claims to be the first in North Central Wisconsin to introduce the technology for total hip and knee replacements.

2. Four Bone & Joint surgeons are certified to perform robotic-arm assisted joint replacement surgery:

Douglas Keele, DO

Jeffrey Martin, DO

Daniel Priebe, DO

Eric Thiel, MD

3. Bone & Joint operates specialty centers in Wausau, Merrill, Plover and Medford, all in Wisconsin.

More articles on surgery centers:

12-OR ASC part of $295M Florida orthopedic hospital expansion

3 ASCs launching total joint programs

4 ASCs installing total joint robots

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.