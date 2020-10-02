Ohio surgery center performs 1st robotic procedure

Cincinnati-based Mayfield Spine Surgery Center neurosurgeon Michael Kachmann, MD, performed the first procedure with the Mazor X Stealth Edition robotic guidance platform in Ohio, the center announced Oct. 1.

Dr. Kachmann performed a transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion in September.

The Mazor X combines preoperative planning software with intraoperative guidance. Surgeons use the platform before a procedure to ensure the surgery is executed as accurately as possible.

Dr. Kachmann said: "We have been very pleased with the capability of Mazor X during spine surgery. The ability to now use this system in an outpatient setting ensures that we are continuing to provide the most advanced techniques for our patients."

Mayfield surgeons performed more than 300 cases with the Mazor X at local hospitals before purchasing the robot for their surgical center.

