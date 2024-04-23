UNC ophthalmologist dies in car crash

Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC School of Medicine resident Davis Anugo, MD, died in a car crash in Sanford, N.C., on April 20, according to an April 22 report from ABC 11.

The 32-year-old resident was hit when a car crossed over the center line and hit him head-on. Dr. Anugo was in his final year of residency at UNC School of Medicine and was set to finish in June.

The driver and passenger of the car that killed Dr. Anugo were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and troopers are investigating what caused the vehicle to cross the center line.

"UNC Health is greatly saddened by the tragic passing of ophthalmology resident Dr. Davis Anugo. Our thoughts are with his friends, family and colleagues during this most difficult time," the health system said in an April 22 statement.