Ohio ASC installs robotic joint replacement arm

Wooster (Ohio) Ambulatory Surgery Center installed Stryker's Mako SmartRobotics System to offer robotically-assisted total and partial knee replacements, The Daily Record reported Dec. 13.

The Mako system uses imaging to create a presurgical plan and then assists the surgeon during the procedure to execute the plan and ensure accurate implant placement.

Wooster ASC installed the system to capture growing orthopedic procedure numbers. Analysts predict 73 percent of hip and knee joint replacement surgeries will be performed in outpatient settings by 2026.

