ASC records 1st robotic knee replacement — 3 things to know
The Surgery Center of Amarillo (Texas) introduced robotic-assisted total knee replacement, according to the Amarillo Globe-News.
What you should know:
1. Orthopedic surgeons Tyler Cooper, MD, and Tyler Britten, MD, performed the procedure using Zimmer Biomet's Rosa Knee System.
2. It was the first robotic-assisted total knee replacement done in Amarillo, the ASC said in a press release.
3. Dr. Cooper is one of the ASC's surgeon owners and operators.
