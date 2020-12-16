Idaho ASC brings in new tech for joint surgery — 3 details

Lewis & Clark Outpatient Surgery in Lewiston, Idaho, has begun offering same-day knee replacements using Mako robotic-arm assisted technology, according to a December announcement.

What you should know:

1. Three surgeons with Lewiston Orthopedics — Bryan Beardsley, MD, Timothy Flock, MD and Regan Hansen, MD — are trained to use the ASC's Mako system.

2. The robotic-arm assisted technology enables surgeons to customize preoperative plans for each patient's unique anatomy and provides real-time intraoperative guidance.

3. The Mako offers "better precision, more natural motion and optimal outcomes" for same-day total joint replacement candidates, said Brianne Bender, RN, director of surgery at Lewis & Clark Outpatient Surgery.

More articles on surgery centers:

10 recent ASC leadership moves

Virginia ASC takes infection prevention to new level — 3 insights

Surgery Partners goes all-in on cardiology — 5 quotes on its quarterly performance

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.