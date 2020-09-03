Dr. Jaime Hernandez pioneers TKR robot in California ASC

The Center for Orthopedic Surgery in Van Nuys, Calif., recorded the country's first ASC-based total knee replacement using the CORI Surgical System Sept. 3.

The procedure was completed by hip and knee replacement surgeon Jaime Hernandez, MD, of Los Angeles-based Southern California Orthopedic Institute, a private practice with more than 35 specialists.

Dr. Hernandez has performed 900-plus joint replacements annually since joining SCOI in 2010.

Launched in July, Smith+Nephew's CORI Surgical System is designed to improve implant size and placement, and to balance gaps based on a patient's anatomy and disease state.

