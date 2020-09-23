Alabama ASC acquires Zimmer robotic system

Surgical Institute of Alabama acquired Zimmer Biomet's Rosa robotic system for use in total knee cases, according to Kelly Fowler, the ASC's administrator.

Vestavia Hills-based Surgical Institute of Alabama is the first ASC in the state to begin offering the Rosa for total knees. No other hospital or ASC in the Birmingham market has the technology.

With four operating rooms and two procedure rooms, Surgical Institute of Alabama is a multispecialty ASC that has a large focus on pain, orthopedic and spine cases.

