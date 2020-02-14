Surgeon performs Florida ASC's first knee replacement with Navio robot

A surgeon at the Andrews Institute Ambulatory Surgery Center in Gulf Breeze, Fla., performed the center's first total knee replacement with the Navio robotic system.

The Navio system collects data, compares the preoperative plan to what's happening on the operating table in real time and compares the plan to the end result of surgery.

"Robotics assists the surgeon to promote alignment and ligament balancing as well as more robust collection of data for research," said Chris O’Grady, MD, the physician who performed the procedure.

