Connecticut ASC invests in robotics — 3 details

Danbury-based Western Connecticut Orthopedic Surgical Center is now equipped with Stryker's Mako SmartRobotics system, according to a July 29 announcement.

Three details:

1. OrthoConnecticut surgeons such as Robert Deveney, MD, are using the system for outpatient total hip and knee replacements, as well as for outpatient partial knee replacements.

2. The system facilitates accurate implant placement for improved outcomes, including reduced pain and faster return to activity.

3. Danbury-based OrthoConnecticut has a team of 27-plus orthopedic specialists and subspecialists.

