Louisiana physician guilty of tax evasion

Baton Rouge, La.-based physician Melissa Barrett, MD, was found guilty of tax evasion.

Dr. Barrett, 48, who owned and operated two urgent care clinics, owed the IRS roughly $1.6 million in taxes, according to a Nov. 1 news release from the Justice Department. The IRS allegedly notified her multiple times through various means.

According to evidence presented at trial, Dr. Barrett took several steps to evade payment, including underreporting income, inaccurately detailing assets and concealing cash in a safe.

She faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.