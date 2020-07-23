Freestanding ASC brings Zimmer Biomet robot to South Carolina

The Surgery Center at Midlands Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery in Columbia, S.C., completed its first cases using Zimmer Biomet's Rosa Knee System.

Three highlights:

1. The freestanding ASC was the first in South Carolina to use the Rosa robotic total knee, according to Paul Kostansek, program development manager at Zimmer Biomet Robotics Paul Kostansek.

2. Using the technology to improve outcomes, Slif Ulrich, MD, sends knee surgery patients home the day of their operation.

3. The Surgery Center at Midlands Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery is partnered with Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates and led by CEO Janet Carlson, MSN, RN.

More articles on surgery centers:

ASC considers in-house alternative to 'overwhelmed' hospital testing center — 3 insights

425 surgery centers that received PPP funds of more than $150K by state

4 COVID-19 testing insights for ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.