Physician pay is increasing in these 21 specialties

Patsy Newitt -  

Medscape surveyed 10,011 physicians across more than 29 specialties in its "Physician Compensation Report 2023"

Here are the 21 specialties that saw pay increases:

  1. Oncology: 13% increase
  2. Gastroenterology: 11%
  3. Anesthesiology: 10%
  4. Radiology: 10%
  5. Critical care: 10%
  6. Urology: 10%
  7. Psychiatry: 8%
  8. Plastic surgery: 7%
  9. Pulmonary medicine: 7%
  10. Neurology: 4%
  11. Diabetes and endocrinology: 4%
  12. Internal medicine: 4%
  13. ENT: 4%
  14. Cardiology: 4%
  15. Orthopedics: 3%
  16. Pediatrics: 3%
  17. Public health and preventive medicine: 3%
  18. General surgery: 2%
  19. Pathology: 2%
  20. Dermatology: 1%
  21. Infectious diseases: 1%

