Physician pay is increasing in these 21 specialties

Medscape surveyed 10,011 physicians across more than 29 specialties in its "Physician Compensation Report 2023"
Here are the 21 specialties that saw pay increases:
- Oncology: 13% increase
- Gastroenterology: 11%
- Anesthesiology: 10%
- Radiology: 10%
- Critical care: 10%
- Urology: 10%
- Psychiatry: 8%
- Plastic surgery: 7%
- Pulmonary medicine: 7%
- Neurology: 4%
- Diabetes and endocrinology: 4%
- Internal medicine: 4%
- ENT: 4%
- Cardiology: 4%
- Orthopedics: 3%
- Pediatrics: 3%
- Public health and preventive medicine: 3%
- General surgery: 2%
- Pathology: 2%
- Dermatology: 1%
- Infectious diseases: 1%