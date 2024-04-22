Optum workers report layoffs: What ASCs need to know

Former employees of Optum, parent company of ASC chain SCA Health, have reported on social media that the company is conducting layoffs.

Here are five things to know:

1. A registered nurse case manager, senior director and integration manager are a few of the roles that have reportedly been eliminated, according to LinkedIn posts.

2. Optum declined to provide more information. Becker's could not confirm an exact number or range of the allegedly terminated employees, nor when the layoffs occurred.

3. Optum also conducted layoffs in August. The company laid off around 67 employees from the Everett Clinic and the Polyclinic in Seattle, and Optum-owned, Morgantown, W.Va.-based MedExpress Urgent Care eliminated registered nursing positions at 150 facilities.

4. As the largest employer of physicians, Optum added nearly 20,000 physicians, inked deals with three physician groups and three hospitals and earned $226.6 billion in total revenue in 2023.

5. Optum is recovering from the Feb. 21 Change Healthcare cyberattack that disrupted operations for healthcare organizations nationwide. The company has allegedly reinstated 80% of the functionality for its claims, payment and pharmacy services.