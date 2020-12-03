1st robotic-assisted knee surgery in the books for North Carolina ASC

Surgery Center of Pinehurst (N.C.) logged its first robotic-assisted total knee arthroplasty case on Dec. 3, according to Paul Kostansek, program development manager at Zimmer Biomet Robotics.

John Moore, MD, completed the procedure using Zimmer Biomet's Rosa Knee System. The surgical team also included physician assistant Michelle Moore.

A 28,000-square-foot facility with six operating rooms and two pain procedure rooms, Surgery Center of Pinehurst opened in January 2006 and began offering total joint replacements in May 2009.

Today, the center also offers ENT, general surgery, gynecology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, pain management, plastic surgery and urology services. It is operated as a joint venture with the Pinehurst-based nonprofit healthcare network FirstHealth of the Carolinas.

