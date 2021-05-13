Who's opening ASCs in 2021?

Becker's ASC Review has reported on 72 surgery center openings since the beginning of 2021. Here's the breakdown of ASCs in 2021 based on who's opening them:

ASCs opened by single-specialty practices:

Ortho Rhode Island opened an ASC in Warwick on March 29. Fort Myers, Fla.-based Frantz EyeCare has opened an accredited ASC in Naples, Fla. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Digestive Disease Consultants is opening a second Florida ASC. Florida gastroenterology provider Borland Groover is building an endoscopy ASC in St. Augustine, Fla. Philadelphia-based MidLantic Urology opened a $3 million ASC in Wayne, Pa. Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners in King of Prussia plans to open a cancer surgery center on the third floor of its new location. Cardiology practice Florida Heart Associates is building an ASC in an expansion and renovation of its central facility in Fort Myers. An underutilized clinic and circulation space is being converted to an ASC in Glendale, Ariz., dubbed the Phoenix Heart Ambulatory Surgery Center. Surprise, Ariz.-based Regency Specialties has opened a multispecialty ASC. Physician group Jefferson City (Mo.) Medical Group broke ground on its outpatient surgery center.

ASCs opened by a physician:

J. Joseph Hewett, MD, opened Orange County Surgical Center, a vascular ASC in Irvine, Calif. Ophthalmologist Clay Holley, MD, is building an ASC in Butte, Mont. An ophthalmologist received approval to convert a restaurant into an ASC in New York City. San Antonio-based physician Lyssa Ochoa, MD, is opening an ASC to address the lack of healthcare services on the city's South Side.

ASCs opened by a hospital/health system:

Pittsburgh-based St. Clair Health opened a $125 million outpatient center. Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House, N.J., opened a multispecialty surgery center. The Regional Medical Center of San Jose (Calif.) has almost completed the construction of an ASC. An underutilized portion of the Sharp Coronado (Calif.) Hospital has been converted into an ASC, called the Sharp Coronado Outpatient Payne Family Pavilion. Houston-based Kelsey-Seybold Clinic is planning a clinic with an on-site ASC, the practice announced April 29. Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital broke ground on a new medical pavilion with an ASC on the hospital's campus. Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System is building an ASC in the Morristown Medical Center's Health Pavilion in Rockaway, N.J. Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center announced it is building a surgical center to replace its skilled nursing building. Las Cruces, N.M.-based Three Crosses Regional Hospital opened with a medical office building and ASC on its campus. Emanate Health's Queen of the Valley Hospital is developing an ASC as part of a larger project. Van Wert Health opened a surgery center in Van Wert, Ohio. Tidelands Health opened an ASC at its medical park in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Hartford, Ky.-based Ohio County Healthcare is adding a $16 million surgery center, which is expected to break ground mid-fall. Dartmouth-Hitchcock opened a $6.2 million ASC in Manchester, N.H. Rochester, N.Y.-based UR Medicine is building an orthopedic campus with an ASC in a local mall, local ABC affiliate WHAM reported March 3. Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is opening a $137.9 million outpatient health and surgery center in New Albany, Ohio. King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services is developing a $69 million ASC as part of a $375 million hospital in Washington, D.C. Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health plans to build an outpatient surgery center in a former shopping mall. Grand Forks, N.D.-based Altru Health System is converting space in Altru Specialty Center into an ASC. Colorado Springs, Colo.-based Penrose-St. Francis Health Services plans to build a 72-bed orthopedic and spine hospital with an ASC. Lexington, Ky.-based CHI Saint Joseph Health opened a renovated outpatient surgery center. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare plans to construct a new medical campus in Saratoga Springs, Utah, that will include an ASC. Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian is developing an 80,000-square-foot medical office building with an urgent care center and an ASC at a site in Clifton, N.J. Baton Rouge (La.) General Center for Health planned to open an outpatient surgery center in February. Mountain Home, Ark.-based Baxter Regional Medical Center cut the ribbon on its outpatient surgery center. Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth is developing a total joint-focused surgery center in Pompano Beach, Fla., with Muve Health. Quincy Medical Group's Ambulatory Surgery Center opened an ASC inside a former shopping mall anchor store in Quincy, Ill. Wilmington (N.C.) Health is planning to open an ASC in 2022. Kaiser Permanente broke ground on the addition of an 89,000-square-foot ASC and infusion services to its Murrieta (Calif.) Medical Offices. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare broke ground on a 19,000-square-foot ASC in Willis, Texas. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is building a $25 million facility with an ASC in Woodbridge, Va. Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute is developing a 371,000-square-foot healthcare facility in Orlando, Fla. Physician-owned Durango, Colo.-based Animas Surgical Hospital plans to open a two-operating room ASC. Tucson, Ariz.-based TMC HealthCare broke ground on an $8 million ASC on TMC's Rincon campus.

ASCs opened by a nonprofit:

Tanana Chiefs Conference, a nonprofit corporation that aims to meet the health needs of Alaska Natives, is building an ASC in Fairbanks, Alaska.

JOINT VENTURES:

Physician group joint venture:

Two physician-owned groups entered into a joint venture with Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Healthcare to open Chesapeake Regional Surgery at Virginia Beach.

Physician group & health system joint venture:

Salem (Ore.) Health opened an ASC, a joint partnership with local physicians including Salem Health, Salem Clinic, Willamette Urology, and Willamette Ear, Nose and Throat and Facial Plastic Surgery. Valley, Ala.-based EAMC-Lanier opened a joint-venture ASC between Opelika-based East Alabama Medical Center and five physician shareholders. Two physician-owned groups entered into a joint venture Feb. 22 with Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Healthcare to open Chesapeake Regional Surgery at Virginia Beach.

Physician group & management company joint venture:

Raleigh, N.C.-based ASC developer Compass Surgical Partners, Tampa-based Orthopaedic Associates of West Florida and Orthopaedic Specialties of Tampa Bay announced a new joint, spine and orthopedic ASC The Orthopedic Surgery Center of the Fox Valley is now open in Neenah, Wis. The ASC is a partnership between Glendale-based Ascension Wisconsin and Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists. Physician-owned Comprehensive Surgical Care opened a 15,000-square-foot flagship ASC in a former Walmart Neighborhood Market in Gilbert, Ariz. Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development is moving forward with a new ASC development in New Hampshire. Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth is developing a total joint-focused surgery center in Chadds Ford, Pa.

Health system & management company joint venture:

Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth and Cleveland-based University Hospitals are developing a multispecialty, joint-venture ASC in Medina, Ohio. Allina Health is planning to build a surgery center in Brooklyn Park, Minn., in partnership with Surgical Care Affiliates. University Hospitals and ValueHealth are developing a second joint-venture ASC in Lorain County, Ohio. Vancouver Clinic and PMB broke ground March 17 on their $75 million clinic

3+-way health system, management company & physician group joint venture:

A free-standing cardiology ASC will be opened through a partnership with Banner Health, Atlas Healthcare Partners and Cardiac Solutions. Construction of Phoenix-based OrthoArizona's new multi-tenant facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., has been completed. OrthoArizona partnered with Phoenix-based HonorHealth and Mission Viejo, Calif.-based Sovereign Healthcare to build the two-story facility. Bozeman (Mont.) Health Cottonwood Clinic and Surgery Center was opened. The center is operated as a joint venture between Bozeman Health, local physicians and Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International. Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System, SensusOne and Brighton, Mich.-based Advanced Orthopedic Specialists opened an ASC. Five North Carolina companies, including ASC development company Compass Surgical Partners, began construction on the Western Carolina Surgery Center. A partnership between Surgery Partners, Ryan Companies US and St. Peters, Mo.-based Advanced Bone & Joint broke ground on St. Peters Ambulatory Surgery Center and Medical Office Building. Physicians Endoscopy, Mary Washington Healthcare in Fredericksburg, Va., and physicians from Gastroenterology Associates of Fredericksburg opened a joint venture center.

