Mobile, Ala.-based USA Health received approval to build a surgery center almost a year after it sought state approval for the facility, according to a June 16 announcement.

Here's what you should know:



1. The ASC will be located near Fairhope, Ala., and is expected to open in 2023.

2. Alabama's Certificate of Need Review Board voted unanimously in favor of the project.

3. USA Health first sought permission to add the ASC in July 2020.