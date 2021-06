Urbana, Ill.-based Carle Health broke ground June 17 on a $70 million medical campus with an ASC, according to a news release.

The four-story medical office building and two-story ASC in Danville, Ill., will be approximately 152,000 square feet on 17 acres.

Completion of Carle at The Riverfront is expected in late 2022 with occupancy in early 2023. Carle will relocate its Danville ASC to the campus.