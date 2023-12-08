30 new GI centers in 2023

Here are 30 gastroenterology and endoscopy centers that were opened or announced in 2023:

1. West Virginia University Medicine Fairmont Medical Center opened two new endoscopy and gastroenterology suites.

2. Colorado Springs, Colo.-based Peak Gastroenterology Associates opened a new location in Lone Tree, Colo., with an endoscopy center opening in late December.

3. Southern Gastroenterology Associates opened its second location in South Boston, Va.

4. Exton, Pa.-based U.S. Digestive Health opened a new office in Langhorne, Pa.

5. Opelika-based East Alabama Health opened the new Gastroenterology Center of East Alabama Medical Center to identify, treat and prevent gastrointestinal conditions and digestive issues.

6. A first-of-its-kind gastrointestinal disorder center is being planned on the Mercy Hospital campus in Oklahoma City following a $7.5 million philanthropy gift.

8. Idaho Falls Community Hospital opened a new partner clinic, Pediatric Gastroenterology of Idaho. The facility is Idaho Falls' first full-time pediatric gastroenterology clinic.

9. Monterey (Calif.) Bay Endoscopy Center opened a second location in Salinas, Calif.

10. Point Pleasant, W.Va.-based Rivers Health, formerly Pleasant Valley Hospital, transitioned to offering gastroenterology care.

11. Columbus (Neb.) General Surgery added the first gastroenterologist in the Columbus community, Tyler McVay, MD. Previously, the community had been without a specialist in the field, leaving patients to travel to Omaha or Lincoln, Neb.

12. Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare opened a new OSF Medical Group gastroenterology office in Ottawa, Ill.

13. Ocean Springs, Miss.-based Singing River Health System opened a digestive clinic that will offer GI services from Gulfport, Miss.-based Singing River Digestive Clinic in Bay St. Louis and Ochsner Health Center.

14. Katy, Texas-based Gastro Health & Nutrition opened its third clinic in Houston.

15. Jacksonville, Fla.-based gastroenterology provider Borland Groover broke ground on a new endoscopy center and ASC in St. Johns County, Fla.

16. Tampa-based Florida Medical Clinic added a gastroenterology practice at its Wesley Chapel, Fla.-based Epperson/Watergrass campus.

17. York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health is opening an outpatient endoscopy center in spring 2024.

18. Ohio Gastroenterology Groups purchased a medical office building near its Columbus headquarters for $1.5 million. Ohio Gastroenterology will move into the building in 2026 when its current tenant's lease expires. It will also continue to occupy its headquarters nearby.

19. Exton, Pa.-based U.S. Digestive Health relocated its office to a shopping center in Downingtown, Pa., to join its affiliated endoscopy center, Central Chester County Endoscopy.

20. U.S. Digestive Health opened a new gastroenterology office in Collegeville, Pa.

21. Cleveland Clinic's Weston (Fla.) department of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition — part of its digestive disease center — established a center for pancreatic care.

22. Nashville, Tenn.-based gastroenterology practice Digestive and Liver Health Specialists added a fourth location in Clarksville, Tenn.

23. U.S. Digestive Health moved into an expanded office space in Broomall, Pa.

24. Providence, R.I.-based University Gastroenterology opened its expanded infusion center, which will provide GI and non-GI care to patients in an outpatient setting.

25. The department of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition at Cleveland Clinic Weston (Fla.) created the Center for Human Nutrition for patients with gastrointestinal conditions.

26. Princeton (N.J.) Medicine Physicians opened a new specialty practice in Hillsborough, N.J., focused on gastrointestinal and endocrinology care.

27. Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag Digestive Health Institute opened a comprehensive, multidisciplinary clinic that will provide tailored treatment plans for patients dealing with digestive conditions.

28. Austin (Texas) Gastroenterology opened a new clinic in Leander, Texas.

29. Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health opened an outpatient endoscopy suite.

30. Hartford (Conn.) Healthcare launched a digestive health institute focused on digestive disease management at Hartford Healthcare's acute care hospitals, ASCs and endoscopy centers.