GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

Cleveland Clinic Weston creates nutrition center for patients with GI conditions

Riz Hatton -  

Cleveland Clinic Weston's (Fla.) department of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition has created the Center for Human Nutrition for patients with gastrointestinal conditions, South Florida Hospital News and Healthcare Report reported Feb. 9. 

The center provides services such as nutritional evaluation, education and treatment to patients with nutritional deficiencies due to gastrointestinal diseases.

The director of the Center for Human Nutrition is gastroenterologist Dr. Andrew Ukleja who also practices at Cleveland Clinic Weston.

