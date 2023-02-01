Hoag Digestive opens comprehensive care clinic

Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag Digestive Health Institute has opened a comprehensive, multidisciplinary clinic that will provide tailored treatment plans for patients dealing with digestive conditions.

The clinic will provide patients with digestive care through lifestyle, wellness, medical and surgical approaches. It will also include a consultation room for registered dieticians and care counselors.

The clinic will be located on Hoag's Mike & Lori Gray Campus, with GI physicians, dieticians and licensed therapists co-located on-site.

GI experts — including liver expert Tse-Ling Fong, MD, weight loss specialist Adrian Dobrowolsky, MD, and GI cancer expert John Lipham, MD — will work with patients at the new facility, according to a Feb. 1 press release.