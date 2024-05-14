The best gastroenterology ASCs: US News

U.S. News & World Report released its inaugural ranking of best ambulatory surgery centers May 14.

The rankings evaluated 4,892 ASCs using three years of Medicare data, including the frequency of complications, ER visits, unplanned hospitalizations and other undesirable outcomes. It recognized 716 ASCs nationwide for high performance across four specialty areas: colonoscopy and endoscopy, orthopedics and spine, ophthalmology and urology. The full methodology can be found here.

Here are the ASCs recognized as the best centers for gastroenterological procedures, listed alphabetically by state:

Alabama

Huntsville Endoscopy Center

Shelby Baptist Ambulatory Surgery Center (Alabaster)

Alaska

Alaska Digestive Center (Anchorage)

Arizona

Arizona Endoscopy Center (Phoenix)

Biltmore Surgical Partners (Phoenix)

Digestive Health Specialists Endoscopy Center (Scottsdale)

Phoenix Endoscopy

Scottsdale Endoscopy Center

Scottsdale Surgical Partners

Southeast Valley Endoscopy Center (Chandler)

Thunderbird Endoscopy Center (Glendale)

Arkansas

Conway Endoscopy Center

Endoscopy Center of Arkansas (Little Rock)

Endoscopy Center of Little Rock

California

Advanced Diagnostic and Surgical Center (Alhambra)

Alameda Surgery Center (Burbank)

Bay Area Endoscopy Center-Castro Valley

Briggsmore Surgery Center (Modesto)

Casa Colina Surgery Center (Pomona)

Channel Islands Surgicenter (Oxnard)

Colima Endoscopy Center (Rowland Heights)

Concourse Diagnostic Surgery Center (Alhambra)

East Bay Endosurgery Center (Oakland)

Endoscopy Center of Santa Monica (Los Angeles)

Endoscopy Center of The Central Coast (San Luis Obispo)

Endoscopy Center of The South Bay (Torrance)

Golden Gate Endoscopy Center (San Francisco)

Los Angeles Endoscopy Center

Los Robles Surgicenter (Thousand Oaks)

Memorial Care Digestive Care Center Saddleback Memorial (Laguna Hills)

Memorial Care Outpatient Surgical Center Long Beach

Mirage Endoscopy Center (Rancho Mirage)

Monterey Bay Endoscopy Center (Monterey)

Montpelier Surgery Center (San Jose)

Pacific Endoscopy and Surgery Center (Fountain Valley)

Pasadena Endoscopy Center

RMC Surgery Center (Riverside)

Sansum Clinic ASC (Santa Barbara)

Santa Barbara Endoscopy Center

Stockton Surgery Center

Surgery Center Fremont

Surgery Center Mountain View

Surgery Center Palo Alto

Sutter North Surgery Center & Endoscopy Center (Yuba City)

Temecula Valley Endoscopy Center (Murrieta)

Tracy Surgery Center

Tresanti Medical Corporation (San Ramon)

Waverley Surgery Center (Palo Alto)

Colorado

Healthone Ridge View Endoscopy Center (Lone Tree)

Optumcare Colorado ASC (Colorado Springs)

Pikes Peak Endoscopy and Surgery Center (Colorado Springs)

South Denver Endoscopy Center (Englewood)

Connecticut

Middlesex Endoscopy Center-Middletown

Saint Francis GI Endoscopy (Windsor)

Delaware

Delaware Outpatient Center for Surgery (Newark)

Limestone Medical Center (Wilmington)

District of Columbia

Endoscopy Center of Washington D.C.

Medstar Surgery Center at Lafayette Centre

Florida

Baptist Health Endoscopy Center at Coral Springs

Baptist Health Surgery Center at South Palm (Boca Raton)

Center for Digestive Endoscopy (Orlando)

Center for Endoscopy-Sarasota

Endoscopy Center of Miami (Coral Gables)

Gulf Coast Endoscopy Center South (Fort Myers)

Jupiter Outpatient Surgery Center

Largo Endoscopy Center

North Pinellas Surgery Center (Dundein)

Northwest Florida Gastroenterology Center (Panama City)

Palm Endoscopy Center (Altamonte Springs)

South Broward Endoscopy (Cooper City)

St. Augustine Endoscopy Center

Surgery Center of Volusia (Port Orange)

Tampa Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Center

The Outpatient Center of Boynton Beach-Boynton Beach

West Florida Medical Center Clinic (Pensacola)

Georgia

Athens Clarke County Endoscopy Center

Augusta Endoscopy Center (Evans)

Braselton Endoscopy Center

Digestive Healthcare of Georgia Endoscopy Center (Atlanta)

GA Endoscopy Center (Alpharetta)

Gainesville Endoscopy Center

Metro Atlanta Endoscopy

Northeast Endoscopy Center-Lawrenceville

Northern Crescent Endoscopy Suite (Atlanta)

Summit Endoscopy Center-Fayetteville

Hawaii

Pacific Endoscopy Center-1401 S Beretania St. (Honolulu)

Pacific Endoscopy Center-2226 Liliha St. (Honolulu)

Pacific Endoscopy Center-Hilo

Idaho

Boise Endoscopy Center

Meridian Endoscopy Center

Pend Oreille Surgery Center (Ponderay)

Illinois

Central Illinois Endoscopy Center (Peoria)

DMG Surgical Center (Lombard)

Glen Endoscopy Center (Glenview)

Oak Lawn IL Endoscopy ASC

Palos Surgicenter (Palos Heights)

The Endo Center of Elgin Gastroenterology

Indiana

Eagle Highlands Surgery Center (Indianapolis)

Goshen Health Surgery Center

Indianapolis Endoscopy Center

Mooresville Endoscopy Center

Northside Gastroenterology Endoscopy Center (Indianapolis)

Iowa

The Iowa Clinic Surgery and Endoscopy Center (West Des Moines)

Kansas

Kansas Endoscopy (Wichita)

Surgery Center of Overland Park

The Overland Park Endoscopy ASC

West Wichita Family Physicians, P.A. (Wichita)

Louisiana

Metairie Endoscopy ASC

Maryland

Bethesda Endoscopy Center

Chevy Chase Endoscopy Center

Endocentre of Baltimore

Endoscopic Surgical Centre of Maryland (Silver Spring)

Endoscopy Center of North Baltimore (Towson)

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Associates GIEA (Rockville)

Green Spring Station Endoscopy (Lutherville)

Hartford Endoscopy Center (Bel Air)

Knoll North Surgery Center (Columbia)

Montgomery Endoscopy Center (Wheaton)

Massachusetts

Cape and Islands Endoscopy Center (Hyannis)

Central Massachusetts Ambulatory Endoscopy Center (Leominster)

Eastern Massachusetts Surgery Center (Norwood)

Valley Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery & Procedures Center (Amherst)

Weymouth Endoscopy

Michigan

Eastside Endoscopy Center-St Clair Shores

Kalamazoo Endo Center (Portage)

Michigan Endoscopy Center (Farmington Hills)

Surgical Centers of Michigan (Troy)

Endoscopy Center of North Mississippi (Oxford)

Missouri

Mason Ridge Ambulatory Surgery Center (Saint Louis)

Nebraska

Lincoln Endoscopy Center

Methodist Endoscopy Center (Omaha)

New Hampshire

Elliot 1 Day Surgery Center (Manchester)

Orchard Surgical Center (Salem)

The Surgery Center of Greater Nashua (Nashua)

Wentworth Surgery Center (Somersworth)

New Jersey

Affiliated Endoscopy Services of Clifton

Endo-Surgi of Union ASC

Northfield Surgical Center (West Orange)

Princeton Endoscopy Center

Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center (Berkeley Heights)

Surgicare Surgical Associates of Ridgewood

Teaneck Gastroenterology & Endoscopy Center

New York

Carnegie Hill Endoscopy (New York City)

Center for Ambulatory Surgery-West Seneca

Digestive Diseases Diagnostic & Treatment Center (New York City)

Digestive Health Center of Huntington

Endoscopic Diagnostic & Treatment Center (New York City)

Endoscopy Center of Central New York (Fayetteville)

Endoscopy Center of Long Island (Garden City)

Gastroenterology Care (New York City)

Gramercy Park Digestive Diseases Center (New York City)

Long Island Center for Digestive Health (Uniondale)

Northern EC (Glens Falls)

North Shore Surgi-Center (Smithtown)

The Endoscopy Center of Queens (Astoria)

Yorkville Endoscopy (New York City)

North Carolina

Charlotte Gastroenterology & Hepatology-Randolph Rd

Digestive Health Endoscopy Center (Fayetteville)

Digestive Health Specialists-Kernersville

Duke GI at Brier Creek (Raleigh)

Endoscopy Center-Huntersville

Gastroenterology Associates (Hickory)

Gastrointestinal Healthcare PA (Raleigh)

Novant Health Brunswick Endoscopy Center (Supply)

Quadrangle Endoscopy Center (Greenville)

Raleigh Endoscopy Center-Cary

Tryon Endoscopy Center (Charlotte)

Western Carolina Endoscopy Center (Franklin)

Ohio

Central Ohio Endoscopy Center-Olentangy River Rd (Columbus)

Central Ohio Surgical Institute (New Albany)

Gastroenterology Associates-Canton

Liberty Endoscopy Center (Liberty Township)

Norwood Endoscopy Center

Sidney ASC (Piqua)

The Endoscopy Center at Bainbridge

Tri-State Endoscopy Center (Cincinnati)

University Endoscopy Center-Cincinnati

University Suburban Endoscopy Center (South Euclid)

Oklahoma

Gastroenterology Specialists (Tulsa)

Oregon

Ashland Surgery Center

Bend Surgery Center

Cascade Endoscopy Center (Springfield)

The Oregon Clinic Endoscopy Center (Portland)

The Oregon Clinic Endoscopy Center-East (Portland)

Pennsylvania

AHN - Wexford Surgery Center

Carlisle Endoscopy Center

College Heights Endoscopy Center (Allentown)

Eastern Pennsylvania Endoscopy Center (Allentown)

Excela Health Norwin Medical Commons (North Huntington)

Gateway Surgery Center-Edwardsville

Main Line Endoscopy Center West (Malvern)

Mid-Atlantic Gastrointestinal Center II-Ephrata

Penn Medicine at Radnor Endoscopy Facility

Penn State Hershey Endoscopy Center (State College)

Pennsylvania Hospital (Philadelphia)

Southwestern Endoscopy Center (Uniontown)

The Scranton Endoscopy Center

Three Rivers Endoscopy Center (Moon Township)

UPMC Horizon (Greenville)

UPMC Passavant (Pittsburgh)

UPMC St. Margaret (Pittsburgh)

West Chester Endoscopy

Wills Eye Surgery Center (Philadelphia)

York Endoscopy Center

Rhode Island

Bayside Endoscopy Center (Providence)

South Carolina

Charleston Endoscopy Center

Charleston Surgery Center (Summerville)

Columbia Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Center

Palmetto Endoscopy Suite (Columbia)

South Dakota

Yankton Medical Clinic

Tennessee

Associated Endoscopy (Hermitage)

Endoscopy Center of Kingsport

Mid-State Endoscopy Center (Murfreesboro)

The Endoscopy Center North (Powell)

Vanderbilt Surgery Center Cool Springs (Franklin)

Texas

Austin Endoscopy Center-James Casey St

Baylor Ambulatory Endoscopy Center (Plano)

Castle Hills Surgicare (Carrollton)

Corpus Christi Endoscopy Center

Dallas Endoscopy Center

Digestive Health Center of Dallas

MEC Endoscopy (Houston)

Medical Center Endoscopy (Houston)

Memorial Hermann Bay Area Endoscopy Center (Houston)

Physicians Ambulatory Surgery Center-Houston

The Endoscopy Center of Texarkana

Tuscan Surgery Center at Las Colinas (Irving)

Wichita Falls Endoscopy Center

Woodlands Endoscopy Center (Shenandoah)

Utah

Bountiful Surgery Center-Salt Lake City

Ridgeline Surgicenter (Ogden)

Wasatch Endoscopy Center (Salt Lake City)

Virginia

Franconia-Springfield Surgery Center (Alexandria)

Mclean Ambulatory Surgery (Mc Lean)

Reston Surgery Center

Washington

ASC Polyclinic Surgery Center (Seattle)

Edmonds Endoscopy Center

Evergreen Endoscopy Center-Kirkland

Gastroenterology Associates Endoscopy Center-Olympia

Kemp Surgery Center (Everett)

Mid-Columbia Endoscopy Center (Kennewick)

Providence Health & Services Washington (Spokane Valley)

Salmon Surgery Center (Silverdale)

Seattle Endoscopy Center

Virginia Mason Medical Center (Lynnwood)

Wisconsin

Kenosha Digestive Health Center

Mayfair Digestive Health Center (Wauwatosa)

Moreland Endoscopy Center (Waukesha)

Northwoods Surgery Center-Woodruff