The best gastroenterology ASCs: US News

U.S. News & World Report released its inaugural ranking of best ambulatory surgery centers May 14.
The rankings evaluated 4,892 ASCs using three years of Medicare data, including the frequency of complications, ER visits, unplanned hospitalizations and other undesirable outcomes. It recognized 716 ASCs nationwide for high performance across four specialty areas: colonoscopy and endoscopy, orthopedics and spine, ophthalmology and urology. The full methodology can be found here.
Here are the ASCs recognized as the best centers for gastroenterological procedures, listed alphabetically by state:
Alabama
Huntsville Endoscopy Center
Shelby Baptist Ambulatory Surgery Center (Alabaster)
Alaska
Alaska Digestive Center (Anchorage)
Arizona
Arizona Endoscopy Center (Phoenix)
Biltmore Surgical Partners (Phoenix)
Digestive Health Specialists Endoscopy Center (Scottsdale)
Phoenix Endoscopy
Scottsdale Endoscopy Center
Scottsdale Surgical Partners
Southeast Valley Endoscopy Center (Chandler)
Thunderbird Endoscopy Center (Glendale)
Arkansas
Conway Endoscopy Center
Endoscopy Center of Arkansas (Little Rock)
Endoscopy Center of Little Rock
California
Advanced Diagnostic and Surgical Center (Alhambra)
Alameda Surgery Center (Burbank)
Bay Area Endoscopy Center-Castro Valley
Briggsmore Surgery Center (Modesto)
Casa Colina Surgery Center (Pomona)
Channel Islands Surgicenter (Oxnard)
Colima Endoscopy Center (Rowland Heights)
Concourse Diagnostic Surgery Center (Alhambra)
East Bay Endosurgery Center (Oakland)
Endoscopy Center of Santa Monica (Los Angeles)
Endoscopy Center of The Central Coast (San Luis Obispo)
Endoscopy Center of The South Bay (Torrance)
Golden Gate Endoscopy Center (San Francisco)
Los Angeles Endoscopy Center
Los Robles Surgicenter (Thousand Oaks)
Memorial Care Digestive Care Center Saddleback Memorial (Laguna Hills)
Memorial Care Outpatient Surgical Center Long Beach
Mirage Endoscopy Center (Rancho Mirage)
Monterey Bay Endoscopy Center (Monterey)
Montpelier Surgery Center (San Jose)
Pacific Endoscopy and Surgery Center (Fountain Valley)
Pasadena Endoscopy Center
RMC Surgery Center (Riverside)
Sansum Clinic ASC (Santa Barbara)
Santa Barbara Endoscopy Center
Stockton Surgery Center
Surgery Center Fremont
Surgery Center Mountain View
Surgery Center Palo Alto
Sutter North Surgery Center & Endoscopy Center (Yuba City)
Temecula Valley Endoscopy Center (Murrieta)
Tracy Surgery Center
Tresanti Medical Corporation (San Ramon)
Waverley Surgery Center (Palo Alto)
Colorado
Healthone Ridge View Endoscopy Center (Lone Tree)
Optumcare Colorado ASC (Colorado Springs)
Pikes Peak Endoscopy and Surgery Center (Colorado Springs)
South Denver Endoscopy Center (Englewood)
Connecticut
Middlesex Endoscopy Center-Middletown
Saint Francis GI Endoscopy (Windsor)
Delaware
Delaware Outpatient Center for Surgery (Newark)
Limestone Medical Center (Wilmington)
District of Columbia
Endoscopy Center of Washington D.C.
Medstar Surgery Center at Lafayette Centre
Florida
Baptist Health Endoscopy Center at Coral Springs
Baptist Health Surgery Center at South Palm (Boca Raton)
Center for Digestive Endoscopy (Orlando)
Center for Endoscopy-Sarasota
Endoscopy Center of Miami (Coral Gables)
Gulf Coast Endoscopy Center South (Fort Myers)
Jupiter Outpatient Surgery Center
Largo Endoscopy Center
North Pinellas Surgery Center (Dundein)
Northwest Florida Gastroenterology Center (Panama City)
Palm Endoscopy Center (Altamonte Springs)
South Broward Endoscopy (Cooper City)
St. Augustine Endoscopy Center
Surgery Center of Volusia (Port Orange)
Tampa Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Center
The Outpatient Center of Boynton Beach-Boynton Beach
West Florida Medical Center Clinic (Pensacola)
Georgia
Athens Clarke County Endoscopy Center
Augusta Endoscopy Center (Evans)
Braselton Endoscopy Center
Digestive Healthcare of Georgia Endoscopy Center (Atlanta)
GA Endoscopy Center (Alpharetta)
Gainesville Endoscopy Center
Metro Atlanta Endoscopy
Northeast Endoscopy Center-Lawrenceville
Northern Crescent Endoscopy Suite (Atlanta)
Summit Endoscopy Center-Fayetteville
Hawaii
Pacific Endoscopy Center-1401 S Beretania St. (Honolulu)
Pacific Endoscopy Center-2226 Liliha St. (Honolulu)
Pacific Endoscopy Center-Hilo
Idaho
Boise Endoscopy Center
Meridian Endoscopy Center
Pend Oreille Surgery Center (Ponderay)
Illinois
Central Illinois Endoscopy Center (Peoria)
DMG Surgical Center (Lombard)
Glen Endoscopy Center (Glenview)
Oak Lawn IL Endoscopy ASC
Palos Surgicenter (Palos Heights)
The Endo Center of Elgin Gastroenterology
Indiana
Eagle Highlands Surgery Center (Indianapolis)
Goshen Health Surgery Center
Indianapolis Endoscopy Center
Mooresville Endoscopy Center
Northside Gastroenterology Endoscopy Center (Indianapolis)
Iowa
The Iowa Clinic Surgery and Endoscopy Center (West Des Moines)
Kansas
Kansas Endoscopy (Wichita)
Surgery Center of Overland Park
The Overland Park Endoscopy ASC
West Wichita Family Physicians, P.A. (Wichita)
Louisiana
Metairie Endoscopy ASC
Maryland
Bethesda Endoscopy Center
Chevy Chase Endoscopy Center
Endocentre of Baltimore
Endoscopic Surgical Centre of Maryland (Silver Spring)
Endoscopy Center of North Baltimore (Towson)
Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Associates GIEA (Rockville)
Green Spring Station Endoscopy (Lutherville)
Hartford Endoscopy Center (Bel Air)
Knoll North Surgery Center (Columbia)
Montgomery Endoscopy Center (Wheaton)
Massachusetts
Cape and Islands Endoscopy Center (Hyannis)
Central Massachusetts Ambulatory Endoscopy Center (Leominster)
Eastern Massachusetts Surgery Center (Norwood)
Valley Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery & Procedures Center (Amherst)
Weymouth Endoscopy
Michigan
Eastside Endoscopy Center-St Clair Shores
Kalamazoo Endo Center (Portage)
Michigan Endoscopy Center (Farmington Hills)
Surgical Centers of Michigan (Troy)
Endoscopy Center of North Mississippi (Oxford)
Missouri
Mason Ridge Ambulatory Surgery Center (Saint Louis)
Nebraska
Lincoln Endoscopy Center
Methodist Endoscopy Center (Omaha)
New Hampshire
Elliot 1 Day Surgery Center (Manchester)
Orchard Surgical Center (Salem)
The Surgery Center of Greater Nashua (Nashua)
Wentworth Surgery Center (Somersworth)
New Jersey
Affiliated Endoscopy Services of Clifton
Endo-Surgi of Union ASC
Northfield Surgical Center (West Orange)
Princeton Endoscopy Center
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center (Berkeley Heights)
Surgicare Surgical Associates of Ridgewood
Teaneck Gastroenterology & Endoscopy Center
New York
Carnegie Hill Endoscopy (New York City)
Center for Ambulatory Surgery-West Seneca
Digestive Diseases Diagnostic & Treatment Center (New York City)
Digestive Health Center of Huntington
Endoscopic Diagnostic & Treatment Center (New York City)
Endoscopy Center of Central New York (Fayetteville)
Endoscopy Center of Long Island (Garden City)
Gastroenterology Care (New York City)
Gramercy Park Digestive Diseases Center (New York City)
Long Island Center for Digestive Health (Uniondale)
Northern EC (Glens Falls)
North Shore Surgi-Center (Smithtown)
The Endoscopy Center of Queens (Astoria)
Yorkville Endoscopy (New York City)
North Carolina
Charlotte Gastroenterology & Hepatology-Randolph Rd
Digestive Health Endoscopy Center (Fayetteville)
Digestive Health Specialists-Kernersville
Duke GI at Brier Creek (Raleigh)
Endoscopy Center-Huntersville
Gastroenterology Associates (Hickory)
Gastrointestinal Healthcare PA (Raleigh)
Novant Health Brunswick Endoscopy Center (Supply)
Quadrangle Endoscopy Center (Greenville)
Raleigh Endoscopy Center-Cary
Tryon Endoscopy Center (Charlotte)
Western Carolina Endoscopy Center (Franklin)
Ohio
Central Ohio Endoscopy Center-Olentangy River Rd (Columbus)
Central Ohio Surgical Institute (New Albany)
Gastroenterology Associates-Canton
Liberty Endoscopy Center (Liberty Township)
Norwood Endoscopy Center
Sidney ASC (Piqua)
The Endoscopy Center at Bainbridge
Tri-State Endoscopy Center (Cincinnati)
University Endoscopy Center-Cincinnati
University Suburban Endoscopy Center (South Euclid)
Oklahoma
Gastroenterology Specialists (Tulsa)
Oregon
Ashland Surgery Center
Bend Surgery Center
Cascade Endoscopy Center (Springfield)
The Oregon Clinic Endoscopy Center (Portland)
The Oregon Clinic Endoscopy Center-East (Portland)
Pennsylvania
AHN - Wexford Surgery Center
Carlisle Endoscopy Center
College Heights Endoscopy Center (Allentown)
Eastern Pennsylvania Endoscopy Center (Allentown)
Excela Health Norwin Medical Commons (North Huntington)
Gateway Surgery Center-Edwardsville
Main Line Endoscopy Center West (Malvern)
Mid-Atlantic Gastrointestinal Center II-Ephrata
Penn Medicine at Radnor Endoscopy Facility
Penn State Hershey Endoscopy Center (State College)
Pennsylvania Hospital (Philadelphia)
Southwestern Endoscopy Center (Uniontown)
The Scranton Endoscopy Center
Three Rivers Endoscopy Center (Moon Township)
UPMC Horizon (Greenville)
UPMC Passavant (Pittsburgh)
UPMC St. Margaret (Pittsburgh)
West Chester Endoscopy
Wills Eye Surgery Center (Philadelphia)
York Endoscopy Center
Rhode Island
Bayside Endoscopy Center (Providence)
South Carolina
Charleston Endoscopy Center
Charleston Surgery Center (Summerville)
Columbia Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Center
Palmetto Endoscopy Suite (Columbia)
South Dakota
Yankton Medical Clinic
Tennessee
Associated Endoscopy (Hermitage)
Endoscopy Center of Kingsport
Mid-State Endoscopy Center (Murfreesboro)
The Endoscopy Center North (Powell)
Vanderbilt Surgery Center Cool Springs (Franklin)
Texas
Austin Endoscopy Center-James Casey St
Baylor Ambulatory Endoscopy Center (Plano)
Castle Hills Surgicare (Carrollton)
Corpus Christi Endoscopy Center
Dallas Endoscopy Center
Digestive Health Center of Dallas
MEC Endoscopy (Houston)
Medical Center Endoscopy (Houston)
Memorial Hermann Bay Area Endoscopy Center (Houston)
Physicians Ambulatory Surgery Center-Houston
The Endoscopy Center of Texarkana
Tuscan Surgery Center at Las Colinas (Irving)
Wichita Falls Endoscopy Center
Woodlands Endoscopy Center (Shenandoah)
Utah
Bountiful Surgery Center-Salt Lake City
Ridgeline Surgicenter (Ogden)
Wasatch Endoscopy Center (Salt Lake City)
Virginia
Franconia-Springfield Surgery Center (Alexandria)
Mclean Ambulatory Surgery (Mc Lean)
Reston Surgery Center
Washington
ASC Polyclinic Surgery Center (Seattle)
Edmonds Endoscopy Center
Evergreen Endoscopy Center-Kirkland
Gastroenterology Associates Endoscopy Center-Olympia
Kemp Surgery Center (Everett)
Mid-Columbia Endoscopy Center (Kennewick)
Providence Health & Services Washington (Spokane Valley)
Salmon Surgery Center (Silverdale)
Seattle Endoscopy Center
Virginia Mason Medical Center (Lynnwood)
Wisconsin
Kenosha Digestive Health Center
Mayfair Digestive Health Center (Wauwatosa)
Moreland Endoscopy Center (Waukesha)
Northwoods Surgery Center-Woodruff