An Illinois bill that would require coverage for all medical necessary colonoscopies is headed to the state Senate, WGEM reported May 9.

Insurers are currently only required to cover colonoscopies if it's part of a follow-up exam that has been recommended by a primary care physician. The bill would require colonoscopy coverage if a patient shows signs of colon cancer or has an existing colon condition regardless of age.

The bill was passed in the state House of Representatives on April 19.