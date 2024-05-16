The best health system for GI in every state, per Castle Connolly

Four of the five best health systems for gastroenterology in 2024 are located in New York, according to a ranking by Castle Connolly.
Castle Connolly Accolades recognizes the top health systems, hospitals and physician practices with the most Castle Connolly-recognized physicians in gastroenterology.
The list also names the top health system for GI care in every state:
Alaska: HCA Mountain Division (Anchorage)
Alabama: UAB Medicine (Birmingham)
Arkansas: University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Health (Little Rock)
Arizona: Banner Health (Phoenix)
California: Cedars-Sinai Health System (Los Angeles)
Colorado: UCHealth (Aurora)
Connecticut: Yale New Haven Health System
Washington, D.C.: MedStar Health
Delaware: Nemours Childrens Health System (Wilmington)
Florida: AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs)
Georgie: Emory Healthcare (Atlanta)
Hawaii: Hawaii Permanente Medical Group (Honolulu)
Iowa: University of Iowa Health Care (Iowa City)
Idaho: St. Lukes Health System (Boise)
Illinois: Northwestern Medicine (Chicago)
Indiana: Indiana University Health (Indianapolis)
Kansas: The University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City)
Kentucky: UK HealthCare (Lexington)
Louisiana: Ochsner Health System (Jefferson)
Massachusetts: Mass General Brigham (Somerville)
Maryland: Johns Hopkins Health System (Baltimore)
Maine: MaineHealth (Portland)
Michigan: Corewell Health East (Grand Rapids)
Minnesota: M Health Fairview (Minneapolis)
Missouri: BJC HealthCare (St. Louis)
Mississippi: University of Mississippi Healthcare (Jackson)
Montana: Billings Clinic Health System and Providence Health & Services (tie)
North Carolina: Atrium Health (Charlotte)
North Dakota: Sanford Health (Sioux Falls)
Nebraska: CHI Health (Omaha)
New Hampshire: Dartmouth Health (Lebanon)
New Jersey: Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison)
New Mexico: University of New Mexico Hospitals (Albuquerque)
Nevada: HCA Far West Division- Sunrise Health (Henderson)
New York: Northwell Health (New Hyde Park)
Ohio: Cleveland Clinic Health System
Oklahoma: OU Health (Oklahoma City)
Oregon: OHSU (Portland)
Pennsylvania: University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
Rhode Island: Lifespan (Providence)
South Carolina: Medical University of South Carolina Health System (Charleston)
South Dakota: Sanford Health (Sioux Falls)
Tennessee: Vanderbilt Health (Nashville)
Texas: Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas)
Utah: Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City)
Virginia: UVA Health System (Charlottesville)
Vermont: The University of Vermont Health Network (Burlington)
Washington: UW Medicine (Seattle)
Wisconsin: Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
West Virginia: WVU Medicine (Morgantown)
Wyoming: Cheyenne Regional Health System