The best health system for GI in every state, per Castle Connolly

Four of the five best health systems for gastroenterology in 2024 are located in New York, according to a ranking by Castle Connolly.

Castle Connolly Accolades recognizes the top health systems, hospitals and physician practices with the most Castle Connolly-recognized physicians in gastroenterology.

The list also names the top health system for GI care in every state: 

Alaska: HCA Mountain Division (Anchorage) 

Alabama: UAB Medicine (Birmingham) 

Arkansas: University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Health (Little Rock)

Arizona: Banner Health (Phoenix)

California: Cedars-Sinai Health System (Los Angeles)

Colorado: UCHealth (Aurora)

Connecticut: Yale New Haven Health System 

Washington, D.C.: MedStar Health 

Delaware: Nemours Childrens Health System (Wilmington) 

Florida: AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs)

Georgie: Emory Healthcare (Atlanta)

Hawaii: Hawaii Permanente Medical Group (Honolulu)

Iowa: University of Iowa Health Care (Iowa City) 

Idaho: St. Lukes Health System (Boise) 

Illinois: Northwestern Medicine (Chicago) 

Indiana: Indiana University Health (Indianapolis) 

Kansas: The University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City)

Kentucky: UK HealthCare (Lexington)

Louisiana: Ochsner Health System (Jefferson) 

Massachusetts: Mass General Brigham (Somerville)

Maryland: Johns Hopkins Health System (Baltimore) 

Maine: MaineHealth (Portland) 

Michigan: Corewell Health East (Grand Rapids)

Minnesota: M Health Fairview (Minneapolis) 

Missouri: BJC HealthCare (St. Louis) 

Mississippi: University of Mississippi Healthcare (Jackson) 

Montana: Billings Clinic Health System and Providence Health & Services (tie)

North Carolina: Atrium Health (Charlotte)

North Dakota: Sanford Health (Sioux Falls)

Nebraska: CHI Health (Omaha) 

New Hampshire: Dartmouth Health (Lebanon)  

New Jersey: Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison)

New Mexico: University of New Mexico Hospitals (Albuquerque) 

Nevada: HCA Far West Division- Sunrise Health (Henderson)

New York: Northwell Health (New Hyde Park)

Ohio: Cleveland Clinic Health System 

Oklahoma: OU Health (Oklahoma City)

Oregon: OHSU (Portland)

Pennsylvania: University of Pittsburgh Medical Center 

Rhode Island: Lifespan (Providence)

South Carolina: Medical University of South Carolina Health System (Charleston)

South Dakota: Sanford Health (Sioux Falls)

Tennessee: Vanderbilt Health (Nashville)

Texas: Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas)

Utah: Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City)

Virginia: UVA Health System (Charlottesville)

Vermont: The University of Vermont Health Network (Burlington)

Washington: UW Medicine (Seattle)

Wisconsin: Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin (Milwaukee) 

West Virginia: WVU Medicine (Morgantown)

Wyoming: Cheyenne Regional Health System

