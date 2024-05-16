The best health system for GI in every state, per Castle Connolly

Four of the five best health systems for gastroenterology in 2024 are located in New York, according to a ranking by Castle Connolly.

Castle Connolly Accolades recognizes the top health systems, hospitals and physician practices with the most Castle Connolly-recognized physicians in gastroenterology.

The list also names the top health system for GI care in every state:

Alaska: HCA Mountain Division (Anchorage)

Alabama: UAB Medicine (Birmingham)

Arkansas: University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Health (Little Rock)

Arizona: Banner Health (Phoenix)

California: Cedars-Sinai Health System (Los Angeles)

Colorado: UCHealth (Aurora)

Connecticut: Yale New Haven Health System

Washington, D.C.: MedStar Health

Delaware: Nemours Childrens Health System (Wilmington)

Florida: AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs)

Georgie: Emory Healthcare (Atlanta)

Hawaii: Hawaii Permanente Medical Group (Honolulu)

Iowa: University of Iowa Health Care (Iowa City)

Idaho: St. Lukes Health System (Boise)

Illinois: Northwestern Medicine (Chicago)

Indiana: Indiana University Health (Indianapolis)

Kansas: The University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City)

Kentucky: UK HealthCare (Lexington)

Louisiana: Ochsner Health System (Jefferson)

Massachusetts: Mass General Brigham (Somerville)

Maryland: Johns Hopkins Health System (Baltimore)

Maine: MaineHealth (Portland)

Michigan: Corewell Health East (Grand Rapids)

Minnesota: M Health Fairview (Minneapolis)

Missouri: BJC HealthCare (St. Louis)

Mississippi: University of Mississippi Healthcare (Jackson)

Montana: Billings Clinic Health System and Providence Health & Services (tie)

North Carolina: Atrium Health (Charlotte)

North Dakota: Sanford Health (Sioux Falls)

Nebraska: CHI Health (Omaha)

New Hampshire: Dartmouth Health (Lebanon)

New Jersey: Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison)

New Mexico: University of New Mexico Hospitals (Albuquerque)

Nevada: HCA Far West Division- Sunrise Health (Henderson)

New York: Northwell Health (New Hyde Park)

Ohio: Cleveland Clinic Health System

Oklahoma: OU Health (Oklahoma City)

Oregon: OHSU (Portland)

Pennsylvania: University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

Rhode Island: Lifespan (Providence)

South Carolina: Medical University of South Carolina Health System (Charleston)

South Dakota: Sanford Health (Sioux Falls)

Tennessee: Vanderbilt Health (Nashville)

Texas: Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas)

Utah: Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City)

Virginia: UVA Health System (Charlottesville)

Vermont: The University of Vermont Health Network (Burlington)

Washington: UW Medicine (Seattle)

Wisconsin: Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

West Virginia: WVU Medicine (Morgantown)

Wyoming: Cheyenne Regional Health System