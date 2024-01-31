Top hospitals for GI medical care in 20 states: Healthgrades

Healthgrades recently released its annual ranking of the top hospitals for gastrointestinal medical care in the U.S.

Healthgrades ranked hospitals across 18 specialties, including cardiology, joint replacement and spine surgery. The company measured performance for each hospital using Medicare inpatient data from 2020 through 2022. Read more about the methodology here.

Healthgrades said the Gastrointestinal Medical Excellence Award is given to hospitals with superior clinical outcomes for the treatment of bowel obstruction, gastrointestinal bleed and pancreatitis.

Here are the top hospitals for gastrointestinal medical care in 20 states:

Arizona

1. Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix)

2. Banner University Medical Center Tucson

3. Banner-University Medical Center Phoenix

California

1. UC Davis Medical Center (Sacramento)

2. Saddleback Medical Center (Laguna Hills)

3. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

4. Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

5. Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas

Colorado

1. Sky Ridge Medical Center (Lone Tree)

2. Swedish Medical Center (Englewood)

3. The Medical Center of Aurora

Florida

1. Adventhealth Orlando

2. Downtown Baker Hospital (Naples)

3. Cape Coral Hospital

4. HCA Florida North Florida Hospital (Gainesville)

5. Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Georgia

1. Adventhealth Redmond (Rome)

2. Emory University Hospital (Atlanta)

3. Emory University Hospital Midtown (Atlanta)

4. Northside Hospital Cherokee (Canton)

5. Emory Johns Creek Hospital

Illinois

1. Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital (Barrington)

2. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital (Park Ridge)

3. OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center (Bloomington)

4. Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

5. Ascension Saint Alexius (Hoffman Estates)

Maryland

1. MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital (Baltimore)

2. The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

3. Howard County General Hospital (Columbia)

Massachusetts

1. Lahey Hospital and Medical Center (Burlington)

2. Lawrence General Hospital

3. Brigham And Women's Hospital (Boston)

Michigan

1. Ascension Borgess Hospital (Kalamazoo)

2. Beaumont Hospital, Troy

3. Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus

4. Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

5. Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center (Saint Joseph)

Missouri

1. Barnes Jewish Hospital (St. Louis)

2. Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City

3. Mercy Hospital St. Louis

New Jersey

1. Jersey Shore University Medical Center (Neptune City)

2. Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset (Somerville)

3. Hackensack University Medical Center

4. Overlook Medical Center (Summit)

5. Newton Medical Center

New York

1. Tisch Hospital (New York City)

2. Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)

3. Peconic Bay Medical Center (Riverhead)

4. Stony Brook University Hospital

5. NewYork-Presbyterian Queens (New York City)

North Carolina

1. Adventhealth Hendersonville

2. Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

3. Mission Hospital (Asheville)

Ohio

1. McLaren St. Luke's (Maumee)

2. ProMedica Toledo Hospital

3. Hillcrest Hospital (Mayfield Heights)

4. Bethesda North Hospital (Montgomery)

5. TriPoint Medical Center (Painesville)

Pennsylvania

1. Pennsylvania Hospital (Philadelphia)

2. Riddle Memorial Hospital (Media)

3. Lankenau Medical Center (Wynnewood)

4. Grand View Health (Sellersville)

5. Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (Philadelphia)

South Carolina

1. Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital (Charleston)

2. Roper Hospital (Charleston)

3. Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown

Texas

1. Las Palmas Medical Center (El Paso)

2. Houston Methodist Hospital

3. Medical City Plano

4. Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine

5. Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Virginia

1. St. Mary's Hospital (Richmond)

2. Inova Alexandria Hospital

3. Inova Fair Oaks Hospital (Chantilly)

4. Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital (Newport News)

5. Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center (Midlothian)

Washington

1. EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland

2. PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center (Bellingham)

3. Providence St. Peter Hospital (Olympia)

Wisconsin

1. Ssm Health Saint Agnes Hospital-fond Du Lac

2. Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee

3. Aurora West Allis Medical Center