10 least overweight cities in the US

Seattle is the least overweight and obese city in the U.S., according to personal finance site WalletHub.

In a report released March 11, WalletHub determined the most overweight and obese cities in the U.S. The site compared 100 cities across three dimensions: obesity and overweight, health consequences, and food and fitness. These dimensions were evaluated using 19 metrics, including share of overweight adults, share of diabetic adults, and access to parks and recreational facilities. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the 10 least overweight and obese cities in the U.S.:

1. Seattle

2. Honolulu

3. Boston

4. Denver

5. San Jose, Calif.

6. Minneapolis

7. Colorado Springs, Colo.

8. San Francisco

9. Portland, Ore.

10. Salt Lake City