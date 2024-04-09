Colonoscopy costs are changing — here's how

Gastroenterologists are facing a major obstacle of increased demand for colonoscopies amid declining reimbursements.

Here are five notes on colonoscopy costs:

1. Unadjusted and adjusted average reimbursement for GI procedures dropped by 7% and 33%, respectively, from 2007 to 2022, according to a study published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology. Reimbursements for colonoscopy and biopsy decreased by 38% during that period.

2. The average cost to undergo a colonoscopy in the U.S. in 2024 is $1,608, according to data from startup insurance provider Sidecar Health.

3. U.S. hospitals' facility fees for colonoscopy procedures covered by private health insurance are an average of 55% higher than facility fees billed by ASCs, according to a JAMA Health Forum study published Dec. 15.

4. Here is a look at how the cost of a diagnostic colonoscopy changed each year at ASCs compared to HOPDs from 2018 to 2022, according to a brief from Blue Cross Blue Shield affiliate Blue Health Intelligence's "Rising Prices for Hospital Outpatient Care":

2018

ASCs: $980 (+3.9% from previous year)

HOPDs: $1,472 (+5%)

2019

ASCs: $1,010 (+3.1%)

HOPDs: $1,520 (+3.3%)

2020

ASCs: $1,011 (+0.1%)

HOPDs: $1,557 (+2.4%)

2021

ASCs: $1,022 (+1.1%)

HOPDs: $1,601 (+2.8%)

2022

ASCs: $1,040 (+1.8%)

HOPDs: $1,646 (+2.8%)

5. Here is the breakdown of colonoscopy costs in the U.S., according to Sidecar: