The nation's third-largest gastroenterology practice, U.S. Digestive Health, has moved to an expanded office space in Broomall, Pa.

The new space spans more than 7,500 square feet. In July, U.S. Digestive received the largest installment of GI Genius modules in the country, according to a March 2 news release from the practice.

U.S. Digestive has 29 locations and more than 200 physicians across Pennsylvania and Delaware.