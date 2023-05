York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health is opening an outpatient endoscopy center and expanding its digestive health services in West Earl, Pa., according to a May 18 report from Lancaster Online.

The new center is expected to open in the spring of 2024. The new endoscopy center will be an expansion of WellSpan's sports and pain medicine campus.

Digestive health procedures offered at the location will include colonoscopies, esophagogastroduodenoscopies, endoscopies and hemorrhoid banding.