WVU Medicine cuts ribbon on new GI, endoscopy suites

West Virginia University Medicine Fairmont Medical Center has cut the ribbon on two new endoscopy and gastroenterology suites that will officially open to patients on Dec. 4.

The new service will allow greater access for patients seeking GI care in the area, according to a Dec. 1 press release.

The facility will offer diagnostic, non-surgical treatment and screening tests for patients with various GI conditions, including celiac disease, liver problems and pancreatic disease.

The new suites are part of a $110 million expansion plan first announced in June 2021 that will also add a skilled nursing unit, outpatient imaging, laboratory and infusion services.