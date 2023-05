Ohio Gastroenterology Group has purchased a medical office building near its Columbus headquarters for $1.5 million, according to a May 15 report from Columbus Business First.

The 10,576-square-foot building is in a business park with several other medical offices, according to the report.

Ohio Gastroenterology will move into the building in two and a half years when its current tenant's lease expires. It will also continue to occupy its headquarters nearby.