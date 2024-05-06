GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

Illinois gastroenterologist retires after 44 years, 50,000 colonoscopies

Gastroenterologist David Riedel, MD, has retired following 44 years at Alton (Ill.) Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Riedel's last day was April 30, retiring as the senior-most member of the hospital's medical staff. When he started with the practice, Dr. Riedel was the first sub-specialist at the then-three-building campus. 

The campus now has six buildings, with the main hospital also adding two new wings during Dr. Riedel's tenure. He performed an estimated 50,000 colonoscopies over the course of his career. 

