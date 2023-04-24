US Digestive Health unveils new GI office

Exton, Pa.-based US Digestive Health has opened a new gastroenterology office in Collegeville, Pa.

The office will offer a range of services, including management of inflammatory bowel diseases, gastroesophageal reflux disease and other gastrointestinal conditions, according to an April 24 news release shared with Becker's.

US Digestive Health is currently the third-largest gastroenterology practice in the country. It comprises 31 locations, 17 ambulatory surgery centers, over 200 GI providers and more than 1,000 employees throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware.