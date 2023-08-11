GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

Idaho Falls Community Hospital opens pediatric GI facility

Idaho Falls Community Hospital has opened a new partner clinic, Pediatric Gastroenterology of Idaho, according to an Aug. 10 report from East Idaho News.

The facility is Idaho Falls' first full-time pediatric gastroenterology clinic, according to the report. It will be equipped to treat a wide range of issues, including acid reflux, constipation and chronic illness. 

Board-certified pediatric gastroenterologist Steven Colson, MD, will head up the new facility. He has 15 years of experience in pediatrics.  

