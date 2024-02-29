Colorectal surgeon arrested, charged with making threats at hospital

A colorectal surgeon was arrested and is facing felony charges after authorities said he threatened to detonate a bomb at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw, Mich., MLive reported Feb. 29.

Omar Marar, MD, was upset over a malfunctioning CO2 tank during surgery Jan. 8 and threatened to "get his bomb belt and blow everyone up," prosecutors said. He also threatened to kill his medical staff.

Dr. Marar, who specializes in colon and rectal surgery, posted his $100,000 cash-surety bond and was ordered not to have contact with three victims.

A spokesperson for the hospital told Becker's that the hospital is cooperating with authorities.

"The health and safety of our patients, associates, physicians and visitors is our top priority," a spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "We are fully cooperating with law enforcement officials in their investigation. Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital is committed to providing a healing, safe environment for all, and aggressive behavior is not tolerated."